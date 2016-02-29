© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Phoenix Solar appoints new GM for Asia Pacific business

Eric Fleckten has been appointed General Manager of Phoenix Solar Pte Ltd, Singapore. In this position, which he assumed in November 2015, he also oversees the Phoenix Solar Group’s activities in the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to joining Phoenix Solar, he held the post of Director of Business Development Emerging Markets at SunEdison, and before that led the operations of the Dry Sorbent Injection (UCC DSI) Joint Venture of United Conveyors.



"Drawing on his technical and operational experience, with the capacity for strong team leadership and the ability to create and nurture partnerships, Eric will be making a significant contribution to strengthening the position of Phoenix Solar in the Asia Pacific Markets, as well as promoting the strong growth envisaged for the Phoenix Solar Group," the company writes in a statement.