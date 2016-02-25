© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Next Biometrics & Arrow with biometric security solution

Next Biometrics and Arrow Electronics are targeting the IoT market with a new turnkey biometric solution for Windows 10.

The solution consists of Arrow Electronics' community board, DragonBoard 410c, based on the Qualcomm SnapDragon 410 processor, and Next Biometrics' turnkey biometrics security module, NB-1411-S, Next said.



"Our joint solution allows system designers to quickly and efficiently add a user friendly, high performance fingerprint-based authentication feature to Next generation Internet of Things devices," said David Spragg, VP Marketing and Engineering EMEA at Arrow Electronics.



"With the rapid expansion of new generation of Internet of Things devices, we are excited to be working with Arrow to bring the biometric authentication feature to their quickly growing DragonBoard community," said Radek Matyasek, VP Sales EMEA at Next Biometrics.