Rutronik becomes Europe-wide Intel distributor

As of now, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is an Embedded Distributor for Intel in the EMEA region. The distribution agreement covers the entire Intel product range, excluding the former Altera products.

The distributor is incorporating Intel's entire product range in its portfolio, excluding at present the former Altera products, which are still being distributed via the existing channels.



“As a leading company in the semiconductor segment, Intel is a visionary in many ways. We very much look forward to our partnership – especially given that our strategy that we are pursuing with Rutronik SMART and Rutronik EMBEDDED, is in line with Intel's focus on the Internet of Things. This provides us with a superb foundation for our partnership,” explained Andreas Mangler, Director Strategic Marketing & Communications at Rutronik.