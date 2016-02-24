© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro's president and COO leaves following acquisition

Following the announcement that the company will be acquired by Chinese company Tianjin Tianhai comes reports that president and COO Paul Read will leave Ingram Micro.

According to a report in ARNet, Ingram and Mr. Read has entered into a separation agreement. While his role will end before the beginning of march, he will stay with the company for a transition period ending in September.