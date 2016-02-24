North American semi equipment industry post $1.32 billion in orders

© stockfotocz dreamstime.com

North American-based manufacturers of equipment for the semiconductor industry posted USD 1.32 billion in orders worldwide in January 2016 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08 according to SEMI.

Month Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill August 2015 $1'575.9 $1'670.1 1.06 September 2015 $1'495.0 $1'554.9 1.04 October 2015 $1'358.6 $1'325.6 0.98 November 2015 $1'288.3 $1'236.6 0.96 December 2015 $1'349.9 $1'343.5 1.00 January 2016 $1'231.4 $1'324.1 1.08

A book-to-bill of 1.08 means that USD 108 worth of orders were received for every USD 100 of product billed for the month.SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide bookings in January 2016 was USD 1.32 billion, which is 1.4% lower than the final December 2015 level of USD 1.34 billion, and is 0.1% lower than the January 2015 order level of USD 1.33 billion.The three-month average of worldwide billings in January 2016 was USD 1.23 billion. The billings figure is 8.8% lower than the final December 2015 level of USD 1.35 billion, and is 3.7% lower than the January 2015 billings level of USD 1.28 billion."Recent semiconductor order activity is on par with the figures reported one year ago," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. “While uncertainty clouds the near-term economic outlook, we currently expect 2016 capex to remain in range of 2015 spending."