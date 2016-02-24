© linear technology

Linear expands in Singapore to boost production capacity

Linear Technology has officially opened the company's third semiconductor test facility in Singapore.

The additional space for staff, equipment and materials will allow the company to more than double its production capacity of analog circuits and µModule (micromodule) products.



The new 87'000-square-feet facility is located beside Linear Technology’s present 191'000-square-feet facility at Yishun Industrial Park A. The Singapore location also includes the company's Singapore Design Center and the area sales office supporting Singapore, Malaysia, India and Australia/New Zealand.



Robert Swanson, Linear Technology Co-founder and Executive Chairman, who flew to Singapore for the opening, said, “The facilities in Singapore are vital components of our global manufacturing operations. Given the excellent conditions for growth in the region, as well as the skill and dedication of our employees here, Singapore will remain as the headquarters and focal point for all Linear Technology operations in Asia. We will continue to enhance our capabilities here to deliver advanced technology solutions to rapidly growing markets around the world.”



Lothar Maier, Chief Executive Officer of Linear Technology, added, “I have high confidence in our Singapore test infrastructure and the talent base we’ve cultivated here over many years, and we expect to grow it. Our advanced test operations here ensure that our customers in the demanding and fast growing automotive and industrial markets continue to receive the highest quality products.”