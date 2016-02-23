© designersart dreamstime.com

Intelliconnect achieves 40% UK sales growth in 2015

Intelliconnect (Europe), a UK based specialist manufacturer of RF connectors and cable assemblies has achieved a 40% increase in UK orders during 2015 and confidently expects a further 40% growth in 2016.

The company credits the growth to its continued investment in its core waterproof RF connector product range, its acquisition of a successful cable assembly business as well as the relocation of all of its manufacturing to a new facility in Corby – which then allowed its Chelmsford HQ to concentrate on sales and customer support.



Roy Phillips, Managing Director, comments, “We had an exceptional year for cable assemblies with a 63% increase in orders helping us to increase our 2015 UK sales by 30%. We are very confident our plans for future investment in products will lead to a 60% increase in UK sales in 2016.”



New market penetration in industrial and SCADA systems, cryogenics and growth in medical markets added to the company's sales while improved distribution has come on-stream and export markets including Israel, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland are growing.