NXP and Qualcomm expands collaboration

NXP and Qualcomm – through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies – will integrate NFC and embedded secure element (eSE) solutions across Qualcomm Snapdragon 800, 600, 400 and 200 processor platforms.

The end-to-end solution now includes pre-validation of mobile transaction services including transit and payment.



To support this increased demand for mobile transactions mobile device suppliers face a challenge to scale up their solutions fast enough to meet market needs. The NXP and Qualcomm Technologies collaboration aims to enable mobile device makers to accelerate their time to market, and benefit from the strong growth in the mobile transactions industry.



In 2015, NXP and Qualcomm Technologies entered a strategic cooperation to accelerate adoption of NFC and security in mobile, wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. NFC and eSE features are now pre-integrated as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, allowing easy NFC integration for OEMs. The new announcement expands this collaboration to technical pre-integration by pre-validating transit services with Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, with a special focus on the deployment of highly scalable mobile transit solutions in the ten largest cities of China.



“NXP is supporting a rapidly growing number of OEMs and Chinese public transport operators in major metropolitan areas like Shenzhen and Guangdong with the deployment of secure, NFC-based mobile solutions,” said Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president of the secure mobile transactions business line, NXP Semiconductors. “This new level of convenience and security will help to grow the use of tap-and-pay for a range of services in China and beyond. As a result of our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies we are now able to provide a best-in-class, robust, fully tested and certified solution that can be easily designed in, reducing time to market.”