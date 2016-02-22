© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Business | February 22, 2016
NXP and Qualcomm expands collaboration
NXP and Qualcomm – through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies – will integrate NFC and embedded secure element (eSE) solutions across Qualcomm Snapdragon 800, 600, 400 and 200 processor platforms.
The end-to-end solution now includes pre-validation of mobile transaction services including transit and payment.
To support this increased demand for mobile transactions mobile device suppliers face a challenge to scale up their solutions fast enough to meet market needs. The NXP and Qualcomm Technologies collaboration aims to enable mobile device makers to accelerate their time to market, and benefit from the strong growth in the mobile transactions industry.
In 2015, NXP and Qualcomm Technologies entered a strategic cooperation to accelerate adoption of NFC and security in mobile, wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. NFC and eSE features are now pre-integrated as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, allowing easy NFC integration for OEMs. The new announcement expands this collaboration to technical pre-integration by pre-validating transit services with Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, with a special focus on the deployment of highly scalable mobile transit solutions in the ten largest cities of China.
“NXP is supporting a rapidly growing number of OEMs and Chinese public transport operators in major metropolitan areas like Shenzhen and Guangdong with the deployment of secure, NFC-based mobile solutions,” said Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president of the secure mobile transactions business line, NXP Semiconductors. “This new level of convenience and security will help to grow the use of tap-and-pay for a range of services in China and beyond. As a result of our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies we are now able to provide a best-in-class, robust, fully tested and certified solution that can be easily designed in, reducing time to market.”
To support this increased demand for mobile transactions mobile device suppliers face a challenge to scale up their solutions fast enough to meet market needs. The NXP and Qualcomm Technologies collaboration aims to enable mobile device makers to accelerate their time to market, and benefit from the strong growth in the mobile transactions industry.
In 2015, NXP and Qualcomm Technologies entered a strategic cooperation to accelerate adoption of NFC and security in mobile, wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. NFC and eSE features are now pre-integrated as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, allowing easy NFC integration for OEMs. The new announcement expands this collaboration to technical pre-integration by pre-validating transit services with Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs, with a special focus on the deployment of highly scalable mobile transit solutions in the ten largest cities of China.
“NXP is supporting a rapidly growing number of OEMs and Chinese public transport operators in major metropolitan areas like Shenzhen and Guangdong with the deployment of secure, NFC-based mobile solutions,” said Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president of the secure mobile transactions business line, NXP Semiconductors. “This new level of convenience and security will help to grow the use of tap-and-pay for a range of services in China and beyond. As a result of our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies we are now able to provide a best-in-class, robust, fully tested and certified solution that can be easily designed in, reducing time to market.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments