Fingerprint in yet another Huawei device

Huawei has introduced its new 2-in-1 device MateBook, which features FPCs touch fingerprint sensor FPC1145.

Already received as well as expected revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1145 for this device are included in FPCs communicated revenue guidance of SEK 7'000-8'500 million (EUR 745.55 – 905.31 million) for 2016.



Jörgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: Huawei is a leading global smartphone manufacturer and we are proud that Huawei selected FPC1145 for their new 2-in-1 device MateBook, following the successful launch of several successful smartphones with FPC touch fingerprint sensors. FPC1145 supports 360 degree finger rotation capability, fast response time and industry leading 3D image quality.