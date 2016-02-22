© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Mouser adds Merit Sensor Systems to its linecard

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement with Merit Sensor Systems, a designer, developer and manufacturer of pressure-sensing solutions.

This agreement adds Merit’s microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) pressure sensors to Mouser’s lineup of inertial and environmental MEMS sensors.



The Merit Sensor Systems product line includes the LP Series pressure sensors for ultra-low-sensing applications, surface-mount MS Series for low- to medium-pressure applications, and TR Series pressure transducers and MeriTREK evaluation kits for high-volume applications in harsh environments.