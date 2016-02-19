© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Vicor extends agreement with Arrow across Europe

Arrow Electronics and Vicor have extended their distribution franchise agreement to cover a further 16 European countries.

Arrow previously worked with Vicor in the UK and Italy only. The extension follows a successful year during which Arrow grew its business with the Vicor product line and identified a significant number of new project opportunities.



Vicor designs and manufactures innovative, high performance modular power components. It has a particular focus on solutions for performance-critical applications in areas such as industrial equipment and automation, telecoms and network infrastructure and transportation.



Commenting on the new agreement, Felice Caccavale, Vice President, Sales EMEA “We are excited about further combining Arrow's dedicated Power Team of Specialists together with our extensive portfolio of proven modular power components. In particular, we see a fantastic opportunity for Arrow’s considerable technical and field sales resources to leverage our online suite of tools, including the PowerBench Power System Designer, which allows users to quickly design power systems from AC to point-of-load without the need for time-consuming technical investigation.”



Jean Quecke, vice president PEMCO, Arrow Europe, said: “Vicor has a strong portfolio of high-efficiency, high density power products that address a wide range of applications across many power architectures. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Vicor across Europe.”



The Vicor agreement with Arrow in Europe now covers Austria, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Luxemburg, The Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greece and Turkey.