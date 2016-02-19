© serban enache dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics and ARCCORE team up

ST and ARCCORE AB, the software company for AUTOSAR solutions, have entered a cooperation that aims to reduce the cost, risk, and time-to-market for customers developing embedded automotive systems based on the AUTOSAR framework.

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor, and software industries. The AUTOSAR members (ST and ARCCORE among them) work together to develop common standards that facilitate the introduction of innovative automotive electronic systems, and implement them through cross-functional alliances with other members.



The new agreement brings together ST's SPC5 family of 32-bit Power Architecture microcontrollers, specifically developed for use in automotive Electronic Control Units, and ARCCORE's established AUTOSAR development software. Under the terms of the agreement, ST customers will get access to ARCCORE's comprehensive AUTOSAR development software for the SPC5 without any up-front costs, paying a license fee only after the evaluation period.



"ST and ARCCORE are changing the rules for developing AUTOSAR solutions," said Luca Rodeschini, Director Strategic Business Development and Microcontroller Business Unit, Automotive and Discrete Product Group, STMicroelectronics. "Customers can now explore, develop, optimize, and industrialize innovative automotive applications that are fully compatible with AUTOSAR's specifications but do not require initial software payments. In addition, the license fee, payable only when the project ends its evaluation phase, is substantially lower than existing solutions."



"Our agreement with ST goes beyond a traditional service-driven model towards a cooperation based on a shared product-support roadmap. By getting early access to ST’s Automotive MCU know-how, we can provide SPC5 customers with the immediate advantage of a ready-made and market-proven methodology for easy and hurdle-free development of new AUTOSAR