Qualcomm and Lenovo sign 3G/4G license agreement

Qualcomm and Lenovo have entered into a new 3G and 4G patent license agreement for China, which covers devices marketed by both Motorola and Lenovo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Lenovo a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G (WCDMA and CDMA2000) and 4G, including 3-mode (LTE-TDD, TD-SCDMA and GSM), complete devices.



“As a leading global provider of mobile devices, Lenovo is pleased to have concluded another license agreement with Qualcomm, which improves our IP position in China,” said Scott Offer, general counsel of Lenovo. “This agreement also provides a solid foundation for Qualcomm and Lenovo to expand and strengthen the long-term relationship between our companies, both in China and around the world.”



“Qualcomm is pleased to sign a new license agreement with Lenovo which builds on our long standing relationship,” said Derek Aberle, president of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Lenovo as the company continues to bring exciting new Lenovo and Motorola devices to consumers around the world.”