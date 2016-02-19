© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ Business | February 19, 2016
Ingram Micro to be acquired By Tianjin Tianhai
Ingram Micro and Tianjin Tianhai Investment Company have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Tianjin Tianhai will acquire Ingram Micro for USD 38.90 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 6.0 billion.
Upon close of the merger, Ingram Micro will become a part of HNA Group, a Hainan-based group working n aviation, tourism and logistics and the largest stockholder of Tianjin Tianhai. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by both Ingram Micro's and Tianjin Tianhai's boards of directors, represents a premium of approximately 39% over the average closing share price of Ingram Micro for the 30 trading days ended February 16, 2016.
Following the close of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2016, Ingram Micro will operate as a subsidiary of Tianjin Tianhai, consolidated under HNA Group. Ingram Micro is expected to remain headquartered in Irvine, California, and its executive management team will remain in place, with Alain Monié continuing to lead as CEO. All Ingram Micro lines of business and all regional and country operations are expected to continue unaffected.
Adam Tan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of HNA Group, said, "Ingram Micro has clearly established itself as a leading distributor and global provider of IT products and services. The Company has a proven and talented team and we believe Ingram Micro is unrivaled in its ability to offer industry-leading, differentiated and easy-to-manage solutions to vendor and customer partners worldwide. We look forward to supporting Ingram Micro's management team and strategies, including continued expansion into new geographies, while also offering their vendor and customer partners access to new and complementary offerings. We share Ingram Micro's commitment to integrity, innovation and performance and we are confident this transaction will enable Ingram Micro to continue to distinguish itself in the marketplace and meet the needs of its vendor and customer partners better than ever before."
Alain Monié, Ingram Micro CEO, said, "Our agreement to join HNA Group delivers near-term and compelling cash value to our stockholders and we expect it to provide exciting new opportunities for our vendors, customers and associates. Innovation, new services introduction, brand management and ensuring the stability and continuity of the businesses joining their enterprise are fundamental to HNA Group's overall strategy. As a part of HNA Group, we will have the ability to accelerate strategic investment, as we continue to capitalize on the constant evolution of technology and emerging trends by adding expertise, capabilities and geographic reach. Additionally, Ingram Micro will now be part of a larger organization that has complementary logistics capabilities and a strong presence in China that can further support the growth and profitability objectives of our vendor and customer partners."
