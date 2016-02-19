© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Leo Burnett/Arc and Thinfilm enter technology partnership

ThinFilm has entered into an exclusive partnership with Arc, the shopper marketing and activation agency inside Leo Burnett. The companies will deliver Thinfilm’s NFC OpenSense technology to Arc and Leo Burnett clients across a variety of product categories.

NFC OpenSense tags are thin, flexible labels that adhere to products and can be activated with the tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone. Each tag is uniquely identifiable and can detect both a product’s “factory sealed” and “opened” states. Once tapped, the tag wirelessly communicates with a smartphone, instantly delivering contextual brand content at shelf or when using the product at home.



Thinfilm and Leo Burnett/Arc teams will work side-by-side, ensuring the technology is accessible to brands and creating custom NFC OpenSense solutions for agency clients. In addition, the combined team will help further shape the technology to ensure the technology is more attractive and accessible to brands.



“Technology affords people the opportunity to plan, shop, and buy on their own terms anytime and anywhere, resulting in highly sophisticated shoppers and a highly competitive marketplace,” said Nick Jones, EVP, Innovation & Growth Arc/Leo Burnett, “Thinfilm’s NFC OpenSense technology is a game changer. It allows brands to connect with shoppers beyond the point-of-sale, delivering multiple messages throughout a product’s lifetime.”



“Thinfilm is very excited to partner with a global leader and innovator in the field of digital communication and shopper marketing,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “We look forward to working closely with the team at Leo Burnett/Arc to help provide the agency’s clients with solutions that strengthen consumer relationships and ultimately, grow their businesses.”