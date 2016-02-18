© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Rotakorn Distribution becomes Elsotec AB through buyout

Daniel Hansson and Peter Berglund has acquired Rotakorn Distribution through a management buyout.

The duo acquired the company – and renamed it Elsotec – so that they could fully focus on the Swedish market.



“Through our global network of suppliers along with the expertise that we've built up over the course of twenty years, we will continue to serve our customers here at home – from idea to pre-production all the way to mass-production and after market,” says Elsotech's CEO Peter Berglund.