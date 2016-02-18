© leoni Components | February 18, 2016
Leoni laser cables part of the LIGO detectors
Leoni supported finding the evidence for gravitational waves with special optical fiber cables in a joint project with Laser Zentrum Hannover.
An international team of researchers succeeded in showing the collision of two black holes on the basis of gravitational waves, thereby providing the first metrological evidence. The Max-Planck-Institute for Gravitational Physics Hannover (Albert Einstein Institute), the Laser Zentrum Hannover (LZH) and the neoLASE GmbH were significantly involved. The laser head used in the measuring equipment was developed and built by Laser Zentrum Hannover and fitted with assembled special cables from Leoni’s Business Unit Fiber Optics.
The two LIGO observatories (Laser Interferometer Gravitation Wave Observatory) in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana, measure, using their two arms that are each 4,000 metres in length, the smallest wavelength differences with an interferometer and make it possible to detect gravitational waves in a specially developed process.
“We are delighted about these trailblazing findings as well as the metrological achievement of all the researchers and institutes involved – and we are proud that Leoni is part of it,” Dr Michael Gawronski, Vice President Business Unit Fiber Optics emphasized.
In collaboration with Laser Zentrum Hannover, Leoni supported the development of laser systems for the LIGO gravitational wave detectors with special optical fiber cables that transmit the pumped radiation of the laser diodes onto the crystal. They consist of 70 to 100 metre long, assembled bundles of seven LargeCore fibers each with a core diameter of 400µm and seven single arms, the bundle ends combine all the fiber ends in a cuff.
The two LIGO observatories (Laser Interferometer Gravitation Wave Observatory) in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana, measure, using their two arms that are each 4,000 metres in length, the smallest wavelength differences with an interferometer and make it possible to detect gravitational waves in a specially developed process.
“We are delighted about these trailblazing findings as well as the metrological achievement of all the researchers and institutes involved – and we are proud that Leoni is part of it,” Dr Michael Gawronski, Vice President Business Unit Fiber Optics emphasized.
In collaboration with Laser Zentrum Hannover, Leoni supported the development of laser systems for the LIGO gravitational wave detectors with special optical fiber cables that transmit the pumped radiation of the laser diodes onto the crystal. They consist of 70 to 100 metre long, assembled bundles of seven LargeCore fibers each with a core diameter of 400µm and seven single arms, the bundle ends combine all the fiber ends in a cuff.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments