© fingerprint cards

FPC and TPK integrates FPC1268 under smartphone cover glass

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has together with TPK successfully made cover glass prototypes integrating the FPC1268 touch fingerprint sensor.

Jörgen Lantto, President and CEO of FPC, comments: "By teaming up with TPK, we combine TPK's extensive industry experience and strong technology know-how in cover glass and lamination technology, with the industry-leading performance of FPC1268. As result we can together provide a highly compelling offering to the smartphone manufacturers, making it possible to mount the fingerprint sensor under the cover glass."



Michael Chung, CEO of TPK, comments: "We are proud to team up with FPC, the world's leading supplier of fingerprint sensors. We are looking forward to contribute with TPK market leading lamination technology and cover glass experience to enable mass production of mobile devices where the FPC1268 sensor is completely hidden behind cover glass. Our partnership, combining the major strengths of our respective offering, enables smartphone manufacturers to bring forward new highly attractive industrial designs."