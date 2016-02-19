© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

GaN Systems signs agreement with Eastronics

GaN Systems, manufacturer of gallium nitride power transistors, announces it has entered into an agreement with Eastronics, the largest distributor of high technology products in Israel.

“Eastronics provides GaN Systems’ with a first-class supply chain, including a sales operation, warehouses, an integration center, service laboratories, demonstration centers and training facilities,” noted Tony Astley, Director EMEA Sales Operation for GaN Systems. “Our customers benefit from the extensive experience of Eastronics’ professional application engineers, who support them by offering design-in activities from the early stage of project definition through production. They also offer our customers a broad range of solutions and building blocks that range from components to embedded systems supplied by over 30 premier international brands.”



Eastronics’ Group Vice President, Mr. Arie Eitan, explained, “We are very excited by our new partnership with GaN Systems because high power gallium nitride transistors have been the missing link in our portfolio of power products. GaN Systems further strengthen Eastronics' position as the 'The Vendor of Choice' for power solutions in Israel’s high-tech market."