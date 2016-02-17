© nexans

Nexans with robotic fiber optic connection solution for Stokab

Stokab, the Swedish telecom operator has awarded Nexans its first order for an Automated Optical Distribution Frame (AODF) following a successful year-long field trial in Stockholm, Sweden.

The AODF will be used to facilitate remote controlled patching to support and improve Stokab’s hot spot communication business, which enables TV and radio broadcasters to transmit high bandwidth communication over optical fiber from almost 30 locations in Stockholm to their studios.



The AODF has been developed to drive the global roll out of fiber optic telecommunication networks. It enables remote and fully automatic optical patching and testing.



Lars Josefsson, Sales & Marketing Director - D&I, Telecom and Utilities at Nexans said, “Nexans is since 20 years a proud supplier of optical fibre ribbon slotted core cables and related hardware to Stokab, which owns and operates the largest open and independent dark fiber network in the world. Nexans has continuously brought new solutions to the market and the AODF is yet a new important object in a large dark fiber network. The AODF is brought to the market in a partnership between Nexans and TeliSwitch Solution.”



“We constantly try to improve our offerings to our customers. With the AODF-robot, from Nexans, we are now able to offer dark fibre connections in a minute to a variety of selected locations” Staffan Ingvarsson, Stokab’ Chief Executive Officer.