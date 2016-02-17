© nexans Business | February 17, 2016
Nexans with robotic fiber optic connection solution for Stokab
Stokab, the Swedish telecom operator has awarded Nexans its first order for an Automated Optical Distribution Frame (AODF) following a successful year-long field trial in Stockholm, Sweden.
The AODF will be used to facilitate remote controlled patching to support and improve Stokab’s hot spot communication business, which enables TV and radio broadcasters to transmit high bandwidth communication over optical fiber from almost 30 locations in Stockholm to their studios.
The AODF has been developed to drive the global roll out of fiber optic telecommunication networks. It enables remote and fully automatic optical patching and testing.
Lars Josefsson, Sales & Marketing Director - D&I, Telecom and Utilities at Nexans said, “Nexans is since 20 years a proud supplier of optical fibre ribbon slotted core cables and related hardware to Stokab, which owns and operates the largest open and independent dark fiber network in the world. Nexans has continuously brought new solutions to the market and the AODF is yet a new important object in a large dark fiber network. The AODF is brought to the market in a partnership between Nexans and TeliSwitch Solution.”
“We constantly try to improve our offerings to our customers. With the AODF-robot, from Nexans, we are now able to offer dark fibre connections in a minute to a variety of selected locations” Staffan Ingvarsson, Stokab’ Chief Executive Officer.
The AODF has been developed to drive the global roll out of fiber optic telecommunication networks. It enables remote and fully automatic optical patching and testing.
Lars Josefsson, Sales & Marketing Director - D&I, Telecom and Utilities at Nexans said, “Nexans is since 20 years a proud supplier of optical fibre ribbon slotted core cables and related hardware to Stokab, which owns and operates the largest open and independent dark fiber network in the world. Nexans has continuously brought new solutions to the market and the AODF is yet a new important object in a large dark fiber network. The AODF is brought to the market in a partnership between Nexans and TeliSwitch Solution.”
“We constantly try to improve our offerings to our customers. With the AODF-robot, from Nexans, we are now able to offer dark fibre connections in a minute to a variety of selected locations” Staffan Ingvarsson, Stokab’ Chief Executive Officer.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments