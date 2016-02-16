© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Fairchild to choose an offer - China Resources or ON Semi's

Fairchild Semiconductor's board of directors has – after consultation legal and financial advisors – determined that the proposal from China Resources Microelectronics and Hua Capital Management, does not constitute as a superior proposal next to ON Semiconductor's.

On January 5, 2016, Fairchild informed that the Board determined that the acquisition proposal would reasonably be expected to result in a Superior Proposal. The Fairchild management team, along with legal and financial advisors, engaged in discussions with China Resources and Hua Capital. And after conducting a review, the board concluded that the proposal in fact is not superior to Fairchild’s existing agreement with ON Semiconductor.