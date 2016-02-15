© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Arrow and Siretta sign EMEA distribution agreement

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with Siretta, a supplier of wireless M2M products specialising in wireless modems, cloud based software and M2M application solutions.

The agreement, which covers all Siretta’s product offering in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), was concluded in January 2016 and has already generated strong interest from customers.



“Our expertise in wireless technology has enabled us to build a broad M2M product and application base,” commented Ian McFadyen, Siretta’s global channel director. “Our alliance with Arrow is of strategic importance to us, given Arrow’s reputation, its strong market presence and its significant investment in the M2M / IoT arena. We always strive to add value to our customers’ applications, whether with complete solutions or with the supply of component parts, and in Arrow we see this philosophy expanding to an even larger customer base.”



“Siretta is a great addition to the Arrow Electronics line card and highly complements our IoT and M2M strategy,” commented Andrew Bickley, Arrow technology marketing director EMEA. “Siretta’s quikCONNECT modems, routers and SNYPER signal strength analysers are ideal for customers who need to communicate with and manage assets using secure long range connections. Siretta provides that “straight out of the box” connection experience that many IoT and M2M customers require to achieve business differentiation.”