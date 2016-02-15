© peaz dreamstime.com

TSMC: Earthquake hit harder than originally thought

Looks like the earthquake that hit the southern Taiwan had more of an impact than first thought. Semiconductor foundry TSMC originally estimated that its wafer shipment figures would have to be lowered by less than 1% – but the company has now re-evaluated the situation.

After re-evaluating the damage at its Fab 14 – and realising that it's in worse shape than originally assessed – the company stated that the decrease in wafer shipments will be more than 1%, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Following the earthquake, the company originally estimated that more than 95% of the tools would be fully restored to normal in two to three days.