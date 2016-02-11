© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser boosts IoT linecard with Bosch agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions, for connected devices and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Capitalising on the Bosch Group’s expertise in microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensors, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions integrates the small but powerful technology into smart devices that extend IoT systems to different applications.



The Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions product line – included in the agreement – features the XDK110 Cross-Domain Development Kit. The Cross-Domain Development Kit (XDK) is an integrated prototyping platform for virtually any IoT application.