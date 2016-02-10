© evertiq

C&K Components earns ISO 50001 certification

C&K Components, a manufacturer of electromechanical switches, smart card interconnect devices, and high reliability connectors, has received ISO 50001 certification for its manufacturing facility in Dole, France.

An international energy management system standard designed to help organizations save money, conserve resources, and address climate change, ISO 50001 provides a framework for: developing more energy efficient policies, defining objectives to meet said policies, employing data to better understand and utilize energy, measuring results, reviewing and revising policies, and continually improving upon energy management efforts.



“The ISO 50001 energy management system requires the involvement of everyone in the company, from purchasers to operators,” said Bruno Prevot, general manager, C&K Components. “So, it is only through the dedicated and sustained efforts of each and every team in our Dole facility that we were able to effectively implement these policies, achieve this certification, and reduce energy consumption by 25% last year. C&K Dole achieved this certification with the commitment of the local team. We are extremely proud of and grateful for our teams’ efforts, and are excited to both continue improving upon current energy saving efforts, as well as to implement new ones.”