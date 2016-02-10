© baloncici dreamstime.com

Semitrex opens two new semiconductor design centers

Looking to better tackle the worldwide energy crisis, power semiconductor solutions company Semitrex has established two new design centers: a power design center in Irvine, California and a mixed-signal design center in Milan, Italy.

These two new facilities aims to enable Semitrex to expand its global presence and build its technical design team to meet the demand for its energy-efficient power supply technologies.



Dedicated to the digital design of Semitrex's TRONIUM Power Supply System(s) on a Chip (PSSoC) products, the new mixed-signal/analog integrated circuit (IC) design centers are both equipped with labs.



"The centers will be the key drivers of the company's global product roadmap, spearheading the creation of next-generation power conversion products to meet the power demands of the future," the company writes in a press release.



According to Michael H. Freeman, J.D., Semitrex CEO/CTO, "With energy consumption at an all-time high and the emergence of new standards for energy efficiency, it's crucial that our customers have access to cutting-edge technologies and products to tackle these challenges. Our TRONIUM suite of innovative power management solutions eliminates energy waste today, while also targeting the higher efficiency power demands of the futures. The new design centers position us to shape our game-changing technologies into global solutions."