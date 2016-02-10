© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

OriginGPS expands with new Future Electronics partnership

OriginGPS, a manufacturer of miniature Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) modules, has struck a partnership with Future Electronics.

As part of the agreement, OriginGPS’ GNSS modules will be distributed around the globe via Future’s dedicated wireless and radio frequency (RF) business unit, Future Connectivity Solutions.



“Future’s mission statement of redefining how to integrate emerging technologies into new applications is a perfect match for what we strive for with our GNSS modules that power improved navigation in legacy trackers verticals and in wearables and Internet of Things devices,” said Gal Jacobi, CEO of OriginGPS. “We’re thrilled to be working with Future Electronics to distribute our best-in-class GNSS modules, which will not only allow OriginGPS to reach new geographies and verticals, it will improve support and enable Future’s customers to easily add location based services.”



“OriginGPS has long demonstrated a commitment to providing cutting-edge location-based solutions,” said Kelly Murphy, Director of Marketing – Future Connectivity Solutions. “Its innovative GNSS modules strike that all-important balance between small size and low power consumption, ensuring that wearables, asset trackers and other devices boast optimal navigation without sacrificing battery life in the process. That ingenuity is exactly why we’re so excited to be partnering with OriginGPS.”