Peerless-AV expands in Eastern Europe

AV technology company Peerless-AV has appointed two new distributors in Eastern Europe.

Stefan Krüger, Peerless-AV’s Director of Sales for DACH and Eastern Europe, said, “We’re very pleased to announce two new distributors in Poland for the Peerless-AV brand. The two new distributors will add strength to our product offering and support within the region, with ProAudio focussing mainly on our Digital Signage products and AV.Net concentrating on our projector mount products.”



Tomasz Kwiecień, CEO of ProAudio-AVT, commented, “ProAudio and our customers have been using Peerless-AV Digital Signage products for some time now and we have been very pleased with their speed to install and reliability.”



Jerzy Gil, CEO of AV.Net, stated, “Peerless-AV projector mounts offer an excellent range of features and benefits related to our distribution of high end projector brands and we are looking forward to expanding sales within Poland for the brand.”