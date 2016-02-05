© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

ARCO and ADATA sign global industrial distribution alliance

ARCO, INC. and ADATA Technology have signed a global distribution alliance for ADATA’s Industrial Solution.

The ARCO-ADATA alliance will provide industrial customers access to technologies for new designs, long term support for legacy products.



ADATA’s Solid State Drives, Industrial DRAM Modules and Card / Embedded products complements ARCO’s product portfolio of DRAM, NAND Flash, NOR Flash and EEPROM memory solutions emphasizing the focus of both companies to provide customers a balance of innovative technology and long-lasting support of legacy products.



“The ADATA product line supports a strategic growth segment for ARCO and strengthens our commitment to bring cost effective, state of the art technology memory and storage solutions to the industrial and server marketplace. We share the common goal to bring our customers innovative and custom solutions that meet the entire product life cycle.” said Maria Ochoa, Product Manager of NAND-Based Product and Memory Solutions.