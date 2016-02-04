© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Business | February 04, 2016
NXP's sales for 2015 passed $6 billion
NXP Semiconductors has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2015, as well as provided guidance for the first quarter of 2016. This is also the first fiscal report following the merger with Freescale.
“The end of 2015 brought to a close a year filled with significant accomplishments and a few challenges for NXP. During the fourth quarter we successfully completed the previously announced merger with Freescale Semiconductor. NXP is now the clear market leader in automotive, microcontroller and security semiconductor solutions. Notwithstanding our success, we faced an uncertain macro demand environment during the second-half of 2015. Despite this, we continued to outperform the overall industry. Looking forward, our task is to continue to outgrow the market despite the uncertain environment,” said Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer.
On a full-year basis, NXP delivered revenue of USD 6.1 billion, up 8 percent from 2014, including the benefit of approximately one month of revenue contribution from Freescale. Revenue from our strategic HPMS segment was USD 4.72 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year, with nearly all of the operating segments delivering positive growth for the year.
Standard Product segment revenue was USD 1.24 billion, down 3 percent versus the prior year. Full-year non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP earnings were both up strongly versus 2014. Non-GAAP operating income was USD 1.68 billion, up 19 percent versus the prior year, and non-GAAP earnings per share were USD 5.60, up nearly 18 percent versus 2014, and non-GAAP free cash flow was USD 996 million.
Looking at our results for the fourth quarter 2015, revenue was USD 1.61 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year, and up nearly 6 percent versus the prior quarter. HPMS segment revenue was USD 1.31 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago, as well as sequentially. Standard Product segment revenue was USD 271 million, down 18 percent from same period a year ago and down 17 percent sequentially.
In spite of weaker revenue trends, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were USD 1.25, reflective of better gross margin and solid expense control resulting in improved profit fall-through. Additionally we generated USD 180 million non-GAAP free cash flow.
On a full-year basis, NXP delivered revenue of USD 6.1 billion, up 8 percent from 2014, including the benefit of approximately one month of revenue contribution from Freescale. Revenue from our strategic HPMS segment was USD 4.72 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year, with nearly all of the operating segments delivering positive growth for the year.
Standard Product segment revenue was USD 1.24 billion, down 3 percent versus the prior year. Full-year non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP earnings were both up strongly versus 2014. Non-GAAP operating income was USD 1.68 billion, up 19 percent versus the prior year, and non-GAAP earnings per share were USD 5.60, up nearly 18 percent versus 2014, and non-GAAP free cash flow was USD 996 million.
Looking at our results for the fourth quarter 2015, revenue was USD 1.61 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year, and up nearly 6 percent versus the prior quarter. HPMS segment revenue was USD 1.31 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago, as well as sequentially. Standard Product segment revenue was USD 271 million, down 18 percent from same period a year ago and down 17 percent sequentially.
In spite of weaker revenue trends, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were USD 1.25, reflective of better gross margin and solid expense control resulting in improved profit fall-through. Additionally we generated USD 180 million non-GAAP free cash flow.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments