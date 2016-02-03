© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Richardson and Tecate Group signs distribution agreement

Richardson Electronics has entered into a new global distribution agreement with the Tecate Group, a supplier of electronic components and assemblies.

The Tecate Group supplies ultracapacitors, capacitors and electronic assemblies to customers worldwide from its corporate headquarters and distribution center in San Diego, California, as well as from stocking locations in Asia and Europe.



“The Tecate Group has the ability to develop custom ultracapacitor solutions, with an emphasis on quick-turn, in-house design,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Their proof-of-concept prototype delivery makes them an exciting partner to introduce to our worldwide customers with demanding applications.”



“Richardson Electronics’ global infrastructure and extensive, localized technical sales team means that more customers worldwide will have greater access to test and explore our ultracapacitors and other products,” stated Brendan Andrews, VP Sales & Marketing of the Tecate Group. “I am excited about our partnership with Richardson Electronics and look forward to achieving great things together.”