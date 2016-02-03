© evertiq

Arrow Electronics adds Aruba to line card

Arrow Electronics' Enterprise Computing Solutions business is now distributing wired and wireless local-area network (LAN) hardware and software solutions from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

“Aruba is paving the way in next-generation networking solutions for the mobile enterprise,” said Joe Burke, vice president and general manager of Arrow’s Enterprise Computing Solutions Infrastructure Systems Group. “Arrow is excited to offer Aruba solutions to our enterprise customers who are tackling an ever-growing demand for wireless bandwidth and speed.”



Arrow will carry a range of Aruba products, including Aruba wireless access points, network switches and network management solutions designed for mobile-first, cloud-first network systems.



“Arrow has the global footprint, comprehensive logistics operation and dedicated sales-enablement programs that will help Aruba expand its reach,” said Jim Harold, vice president, channels at Aruba. “We look forward to working with Arrow to bring our products to new enterprise customers looking for next-generation solutions.”



The distribution agreement between Arrow and Aruba currently covers North America and Brazil.