TTI adds Rohm Semiconductor to product line card

Distributor TTI has entered into an authorized distribution partnership with Rohm Semiconductor.

Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President Corporate Product, commented on the addition of Rohm to TTI’s specialized line card, “TTI is excited about our distribution partnership with Rohm. Together we are a valuable, industry leading solutions provider to our customers with applications that require high-temperature, high-voltage and higher power density in rugged environments.”



Rohm’s product portfolio that includes silicon carbide MOSFETs and Schottky barrier diodes, sensors, optoelectronics, and power management ICs have now been added to TTI's product line card.