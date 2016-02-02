© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Toshiba acquires new land – planning new semiconductor facility

The Japanese company is gearing up for future production expansion of BiCD Flash – its proprietary 3D flash memory – by acquiring 150'000 square-meter of land adjacent to its Yokkaichi Operations memory production complex.

The land borders the eastern and northern parts of the complex, and will cost approximately JPY 3 billion (USD 24.86 million).



The new site is expected to be ready for construction by March 2017. Decisions regarding construction schedule, production capacity, and equipment investment will have to wait as the company want to see which trends are developing for FY2016.



The land Toshiba is now acquiring will provide a site for future construction of an additional clean room for 3D flash memories adjacent to the current site, which has limited space due to current facilities. This increased capacity aims to position Toshiba to quickly respond to the approaching transition from 2D to 3D flash memories, when market trends indicate the need for a new facility.