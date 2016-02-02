© akeeris dreamstime.com

SiTime signs distribution agreement Ineltro Halmer Electronics

Ineltro Halmer Electronics, a private owned distributor in Austria, has entered into a distribution agreement for Central Europe and Central Eastern Europe with analog semiconductor company SiTime.

SiTime’s MEMS-based technologies provide drop-in replacements for quartz crystal oscillator products. With MEMS resonators and high performance analog ICs, SiTime developed timing solutions which overcome the limitations of quartz devices and provide higher performance and better reliability at a lower cost.



“As a project orientated distributor which stays always on the cutting edge, we think that MEMS is going to be the dominant technology and SiTime is the right partner to shape the future”, said Kurt Scheida, CTO and shareholder of Ineltro Halmer Electronics.