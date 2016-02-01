© wuerth Business | February 01, 2016
Würth Elektronik iBE acquires Büchele Group
With the merger, Würth Elektronik iBE further strengthens its position in the automotive sector. For the formerly family-run Büchele Group, this step opens up access to the internationally oriented distribution structure of Würth.
“Additional added value will be generated through the Büchele Group merger allowing us to accompany our customers from the very first product idea through to series production with even greater competence and efficiency”, the managing directors of Würth Elektronik iBE, Thorsten Jordan and Rainer Schätzl, explain. “By acquiring the Büchele Group, we combine the excellent manufacturing technologies of both companies, as well as automation and product expertise, unified with an unrivaled service and added value concept”, the managing directors continue.
The CEOs of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group – Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott – also gladly welcome the new member in their worldwide group of electronics companies, active in 50 countries with its own staff, operating 20 productions sites and generating sales of 475 million euros with 6,100 employees in 2015.
-----
(from left to right): Rainer Schätzl (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Thorsten Jordan (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Martina Kissling (Managing Director Büchele Group), Erwin Büchele (Managing Director Büchele Group), Thomas Schrott (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group), Oliver Konz (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group)
The CEOs of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group – Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott – also gladly welcome the new member in their worldwide group of electronics companies, active in 50 countries with its own staff, operating 20 productions sites and generating sales of 475 million euros with 6,100 employees in 2015.
-----
(from left to right): Rainer Schätzl (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Thorsten Jordan (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Martina Kissling (Managing Director Büchele Group), Erwin Büchele (Managing Director Büchele Group), Thomas Schrott (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group), Oliver Konz (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group)
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments