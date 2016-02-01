© wuerth

Würth Elektronik iBE acquires Büchele Group

With the merger, Würth Elektronik iBE further strengthens its position in the automotive sector. For the formerly family-run Büchele Group, this step opens up access to the internationally oriented distribution structure of Würth.

“Additional added value will be generated through the Büchele Group merger allowing us to accompany our customers from the very first product idea through to series production with even greater competence and efficiency”, the managing directors of Würth Elektronik iBE, Thorsten Jordan and Rainer Schätzl, explain. “By acquiring the Büchele Group, we combine the excellent manufacturing technologies of both companies, as well as automation and product expertise, unified with an unrivaled service and added value concept”, the managing directors continue.



The CEOs of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group – Oliver Konz and Thomas Schrott – also gladly welcome the new member in their worldwide group of electronics companies, active in 50 countries with its own staff, operating 20 productions sites and generating sales of 475 million euros with 6,100 employees in 2015.

-----



(from left to right): Rainer Schätzl (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Thorsten Jordan (Managing Director Würth Elektronik iBE GmbH), Martina Kissling (Managing Director Büchele Group), Erwin Büchele (Managing Director Büchele Group), Thomas Schrott (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group), Oliver Konz (CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos Group)