IQE’s Infrared business unit wins $3.7 million contract

IQE plc, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor wafer products, has received a new purchase order agreement for indium phosphide (InP) materials to the value of USD 3.7 million from a substrate manufacturer.

High Purity InP, produced by IQE’s Infrared business unit based in Milton Keynes, UK, is the source material for the manufacture of InP wafers used in the production of high-performance photonic components for applications in infrared sensing and telecommunications.



Demand for photonics products is continuing to grow as new and emerging technologies increasingly rely on the properties of light for a growing range of technological applications. collectively meeting the requirements of its customers.



“We are very pleased to receive this order from an existing long term customer of our InP products and the scale of this commitment reflects our status in the semiconductor industry for the supply of a diverse range of semiconductor materials in addition to substrates and epiwafers,” said

Dr. Mark Furlong, VP of IQE’s Infrared Business Unit. ”We continue to see growing demand for products with optoelectronic properties and it also confirms our position as a technology leader for advanced semiconductor products for photonics applications."