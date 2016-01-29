© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Celab Communications AB expands into Denmark

Celab Communications AB, a Swedish provider of mission critical radio communications, in cooperation with leading supplier, Motorola Solutions, is planning to expand operations in Denmark.

Long-term success in Sweden created the close working partnership with Motorola Solutions which in September was extended to include Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.



“The Danish market provides a prime opportunity for us to take advantage of both our knowledge of customers’ processes and our experience of advanced technical solutions across public safety, transport, utilities and the oil and gas industries,” says Danish born Morten Parning, regional manager, Celab Stockholm, who will oversee the company establishment in Denmark.



Celab’s headquarters remain outside Gothenburg, Sweden, with the expectation to rapidly extend the newly established Danish sales office with technical competency through strategic recruitment and local acquisitions.



“Celab already has a great track record as a strong partner in the deployment of our solutions to customers, and this expansion represents an important opportunity for Danish organizations requiring the best critical communications solutions. We look forward to further developing our strong relationship with Celab, our customers in Denmark and throughout the Nordic region,” says Michael Kaae, vp sales & services, Nordic and Baltic countries, Motorola Solutions.