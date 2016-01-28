© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Kongsberg supplies CCTV system for US Coast Guard

Kongsberg Maritime has delivered a complete new CCTV system to the US Coastguard for its Heavy Ice Breaker vessel Polar Star (WAGB-10).

The delivery follows a successful CCTV System upgrade on Polar Star’s sister vessel, the USCGC Healy Polar Ice Breaker, in 2013.



The USCGC Polar Star is one of the largest ships in the US Coast guard and one of the world’s most powerful non-nuclear ships. It was commissioned in 1976 but in 2006 went into 'Caretaker' status when the crew was reduced and the ship kept ready for a return to ice. In 2013 the Polar Star was officially reactivated and reassumed its variety of missions throughout the polar regions.