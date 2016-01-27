© harman

Harman opens new headquarters – focuses on the connected car

Harman International Industries is officially opening its new North American Automotive Headquarters.

Located in Novi, Michigan, the 188'000 square-foot building – which employs about 1'000 people – focuses on engineering and development of advanced technology solutions for the connected car, automotive audio, and cloud services.



“The opening of our new North American Automotive Headquarters signifies Harman’s drive to accelerate innovation in Automotive and also the exciting future that metro Detroit is forging as an epicenter of the connected car and autonomous driving,” said Dinesh Paliwal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“The location of Harman facility underscores the incredible wealth of talent in the region and the importance of proximity to our customers and partners. We are proud to be a part of the Novi community and eager to continue our collaborations with the top American automakers to create smart, seamless solutions for the best driving experience,” Paliwal adds.