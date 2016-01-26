© arrow electronics

Arrow Electronics appoints new VP of sales EMEA Components

Arrow Electronics has appointed Jörg Strughold as vice president sales EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Components. He joined Arrow from Atmel, where he was vice president sales EMEA.

Prior to Atmel, Jörg Strughold was at Qimonda, where he was senior vice president global sales and marketing, and regional president and managing director Europe. He also held various sales and marketing leadership positions at Infineon Technologies, Siemens Semiconductor and Future Electronics.



Bielesch, president EMEA Components, said: “With his wealth of experience and proven track record in global and European sales and marketing leadership roles, Jörg is a great addition to the EMEA components business team. We are excited to have him on board to lead our EMEA sales team driving value to our customers by connecting them with the right technologies.”