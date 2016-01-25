© mopic _dreamstime.com

Toshiba looking to sell part of its semiconductor business

Japanese Toshiba is reportedly looking to sell parts of its semiconductor business as the company tries to get back on it feet following the accounting scandal from last year.

Three sources told Reuters that the company has started accepting bids and also that it's received some interest from the Development Bank of Japan – which has already invested in Seiko Holdings semiconductor operations.



According to the sources the NAND flash memory unit of Toshiba would be excluded in the deal. Up on the table would be the business that handle system LSI and discrete chips.



Toshiba – which is selling off units that are not within its core chip business – has previously expressed plans to invest in its flash memory production capacity in Japan to better face competition fro Samsung, the report continues.