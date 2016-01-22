New VP for Renesas ICBG in Europe

© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Renesas Electronics Europe has appointed Martin Lenart as its new Vice President for the Industrial and Communications Business Group (ICBG) with effect from 1st April 2016.

Lenart is taking over the position from Michael Hannawald, who has been appointed as President of Renesas Electronics Europe. Lenart is an experienced sales manager, engineer and business builder who brings over 25 years of experience in the electronics industry to his new position. He is currently Senior Director of Sales for the ICBG.Martin Lenart has been with Renesas since 2010 and was with NEC Electronics from 1996 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2010, before the two companies merged.