Kyocera begins production of floating solar power plant

Kyocera TCL Solar LLC has started construction of the 13.7 megawatt (MW) floating solar power plant on the Yamakura Dam reservoir, managed by the Public Enterprises Agency of Chiba Prefecture in Japan for industrial water services.

This is a joint venture between Kyocera Corporation and Century Tokyo Leasing Corporation. Scheduled for launch in FY2018 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2018), the plant will be comprised of approximately 51-000 Kyocera modules installed over a fresh water surface area of 180'000 square meters.



The project will generate an estimated 16,170 megawatt hours (MWh) per year — enough electricity to power approximately 4'970 typical households — while offsetting about 8'170 tons of CO2 emissions annually.



The project was initiated in October 2014, when the Public Enterprises Agency of Chiba Prefecture publicly sought companies to construct and operate a floating solar power plant to help reduce environmental impact.