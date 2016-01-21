© omron

Omron adds spectrum sales as manufacturer's representative

Omron Electronic Components has added Spectrum Sales as its new manufacturer's representative for the Midwest region, which includes southern Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.

"We are confident that Spectrum Sales will showcase our company and technologies, to their vast customer base within the market," said Kris Whitehouse, Director of Area Sales for Omron Electronic Components - Americas. "We are proud to add Spectrum to the Omron family and look forward to a long and healthy relationship."



Patrick Powell, President of Spectrum Sales said, "Omron is such a great company and Spectrum Sales feels very proud and excited to be able to carry their banner here in the heartland! The cultural fit with our firm is electric. Just barely out of the gates as Omron's Manufacture's Representative, we are extremely impressed with the breadth of product and top notch people at Omron."