Comtech extends tender offer for TeleCommunication Systems

Comtech's wholly owned subsidiary, Typhoon Acquisition Corp., has extended its tender offer to purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of TeleCommunication Systems.

All terms and conditions of the Offer, other than the expiration date, remain the same. Unless the offer is extended further, it will now expire on Wednesday, February 3, 2016.



The Offer was previously scheduled to expire on Wednesday, January 20, 2016. However, it was extended to allow for the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offer.