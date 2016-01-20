© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Agilent extends agreement with PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies has extended its longstanding agreement with PerkinElmer, which supplies chips for Agilent’s 2100 Bioanalyzer system.

The 2100 Bioanalyzer system is used in DNA sequencing, gene expression, DNA fragment analysis, quality control for protein-based drugs, and other applications.



“This agreement ensures that, for years to come, molecular biologists can continue to depend on the sample quality and high-fidelity data they obtain with the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer system,” said Dr. Knut Wintergerst, marketing and support manager for microfluidics at Agilent.