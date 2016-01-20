© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik becomes distribution partner of LRC

Rutronik and LRC (Leshan Radio Company), a Chinese manufacturer of diodes, transistors and integrated circuits, have recently signed a franchise agreement.

Rutronik is already LRC’s distribution partner for Asia, but the companies have now expanded their cooperation to include all of Europe.



LRC's product portfolio comprises SMD transistors diodes, axial diodes, bridge rectifiers, power diodes, as well as analogue and logic ICs, particularly in small housing structures.



Lawrence Sia, Vice Director Sales at LRC adds: “In recent years, LRC has been able to achieve enormous growth, now producing more than 73 billion components per year. We are also ideally equipped for further growth. We particularly wish to achieve this in Europe, where, in contrast to Asia, we are still largely unknown. Our cooperation with Rutronik in Asia has convinced us that Rutronik will also be the perfect distribution partner for our expansion into Europe.”