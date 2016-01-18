© ra2studio dreamstime.com

SET joins IRT Nanoelec 3D integration program

SET, Smart Equipment Technology, a supplier of die-to-die and die-to-wafer bonders, is participating in the 3D integration consortium of IRT Nanoelec, which is headed by CEA-Leti.

SET joins Leti, STMicroelectronics and Mentor Graphics to develop advanced 3D die-to-wafer stacking technologies, using direct copper-to-copper bonding.



Based in Grenoble, France, IRT Nanoelec is an R&D center focused on information and communication technologies (ICT) using micro- and nanoelectronics. 3D integration is one of its core programs.



The 3D integration program was launched in 2012. It brings together – under one roof – expertise and equipment addressing the entire 3D integration value chain: technology, circuit architecture, EDA tools, packaging and test.