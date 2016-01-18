© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Richardson RFPD appoints new managing director for EMEA

Electronic component distributor Richardson, RFPD, has appointed Georg Brüderl as managing director for EMEA, filling a new role for the company.

Effective immediately, Georg will lead Richardson RFPD’s strategic growth and business development initiatives for the entire EMEA region, including the continued expansion of local field sales teams by adding specialized technical sales and experienced support resources.



“Georg brings a vast amount of industry experience that aligns with our strategic business plan,” said Rafael Salmi, president of Richardson RFPD. “Europe is a hotbed of opportunity for RF and wireless product design, particularly with new innovations and applications emerging in automotive, aerospace and defense and other industrial markets. We’re pleased to have Georg onboard to grow and expand our EMEA business by supporting the needs of current customers and identifying future growth opportunities.”



Georg most recently held a leadership role with NXP, where he was responsible for strategic business planning and sales leadership across Central, Northern and Eastern Europe.